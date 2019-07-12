Disgust as floral display wrecked outside Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club

A St Annes In Bloom official has spoken of his disgust after floral decorations intended to welcome golf fans to a top international tournament were wrecked by vandals.

Golf bags filled with flowers were left scattered across the pavement close to the entrance of Royal Lytham and St Annes Gold Club, which will host the Senior Open from July 25 to 28.

In Bloom treasurer Tony Ford said: "It makes you wonder why we bother. Two golf bags damaged by some mindless souls. So much for working hard to make our town 'a better place to be."

Mr Ford, a former mayor of St Annes, appealed for any residents close to the incident who might have CCTV footage to help identify the culprits.

The decorated bags were introduced by In Bloom officials last year when the British Ladies' Open golf tournament came to the world-renowned course, which is accessed via St Patrick's Road South.

Colour bags of flowers were placed on the corner with St Thomas Road this year in front of a sign on St Thomas School playing fields advertising the tournament, which will feature a host of top stars, including Tom Watson, Colin Montgomerie and Bernhard Langer.

A picture of the wrecked bags posted on Facebook promoted a host of comments condemning the damage.

Lucy Bridge said: "How awful. Why would someone do this?"

Elizabeth Dee said: "There is no sense in it at all - shameful."