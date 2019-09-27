'Do not approach': Killer on the run in Blackpool is 'dangerous' and poses particular threat to men

A fugitive killer on the run in Blackpool is 'dangerous' and 'a risk to the public', say police.



Convicted killer Hughie Scanlon fled prison yesterday morning (September 26), sparking a county-wide manhunt.

Police said Scanlon is "dangerous" and they are "very concerned about the risk he poses to the public"

The 64-year-old had been serving a life sentence since 1997, but went on the run from HMP Kirkham yesterday morning (September 26).

Scanlon was spotted close to the Cenotaph, off the Prom, at around 6pm yesterday.

He was approached by a member of the public who recognised him from police appeals.

But Scanlon fled before police could swoop on him.

Since the sighting, police have warned the public not to approach him.

Lancashire Police described him as a "dangerous individual" and said they are "very concerned about the risk he poses to the public, particularly men".

The convicted killer was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in March 1997.

READ MORE: Fugitive killer who was jailed for life is spotted on Blackpool Prom amid police manhunt

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: "We believe Scanlon to still be in the Blackpool area.

"He was last seen close to the cenotaph and we are very concerned about the risk he poses to the public, particularly men.

"Scanlon is a dangerous individual and should not be approached. I would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to call police immediately.

"I would also encourage Scanlon to do the right thing and come forward."