Driver narrowly escapes crashing car through house as it flips over in St Anne’s police chase

A driver had a lucky escape after they flipped their car onto its back, almost crashing into the front room of a house in St Anne’s.

The motorist had been attempting to escape police in the early hours of this morning.

The driver, who was later arrested, had overturned the car going through a set of traffic lights at a junction with St Thomas Road and very nearly careered into the front room of a house in Church Road.

In a statement Lancashire Road Police said: “This driver decided not to stop for police in St Anne’s.

“Instead they thought making off at speed, flipping their car through a set of traffic lights and very nearly parking it in the front room of this house was a better idea.

“One arrest and no injuries thankfully.”