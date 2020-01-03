Driver who hit an 83-year-old woman in St Annes fails to stop

Officers have released CCTV images of a car which may have been involved with a hit and run in St Annes.

At around 2:05pm on December 12, a silver car, believed to be a Vauxhall Astra, travelled from Trafalgar Street on to St Alban’s Road before colliding with an 83-year-old woman who was crossing the road.

The driver then left the scene.

Lancashire Police have been making a number of enquiries and now want to identify the driver of the car in the picture.

PC Chris Tierney of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Division, said: “We continue to appeal for information and are keen to trace the driver of the pictured car.

"I would like to ask anyone who saw the incident gets in contact with us as soon as possible.

Police are looking to identify the driver of the car, believed to bea Vauxhall Astra, as well as the woman in the red jacket. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“We’re also interested in speaking to the pictured female.

"We believe she was travelling as a passenger in the car at the time of the collision and could hold vital information.

"If this is you, please do the right thing and call us.”

Police also believe a female passenger exited the vehicle and went to check on the casualty as the car drove off, but left prior to police arrival.

Officers are keen to identify the female in the distinctive red jacket, pictured above, as police believe she can help establish what happened.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 761 of December 12th

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.