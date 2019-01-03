Drug dealer absconds from Kirkham open prison

A convicted drug dealer became the latest prisoner to abscond from Kirkham open prison.

Thomas Paul Leatherbarrow, from Merseyside, walked out the minimum security jail last Saturday.

Lancashire Police yesterday appealed for the public’s help to find him, and said he was “jailed in 2017 for possession of drugs with intent to supply”.

Scores of prisoners at the all-men facility have gone missing in recent years. Some 22 absconded in the 12 months up to March 2017, up from 16 the year before, the most recent figures from the Ministry of Justice showed.

A recent report said a new “abscond strategy” had been brought in to tackle the problem.