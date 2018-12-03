Drunk Kirkham women in third police assault this year

A woman committed her third assault on police officer this year, Blackpool magistrates heard.

Jay Barrington, 29,of Avenham Place, Kirkham admitted assaulting an officer and criminal damage to a shop door worth £150.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

She was given an eight week suspended jail term.

She must undertake 20 days rehabilitation, pay £150 compensation for the glass door damage and £100 compensation to the police officer.

Sentencing her District Judge Chris Johnson said: ”Your behaviour is like something like a wild thing with three assaults on police inside a year.”

The judge was told by Andy Robinson, prosecuting, that Barrington was very drunk when she stormed out of shop who refused her a bottle of wine.”