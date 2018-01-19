Father was never the same after brutal attack by teenagers

Three teenagers have been warned they face being locked up after a brutal attack on a 64-year-old man who died four months later.

Retired Stuart Ridgeway confronted them after they had been seen running over parked cars in Lytham.

When Mr Ridgway was told by his wife they were running on top of his Ford Kuga he left his home on Warton Street and followed them.

He received a torrent of abuse and foul language when he told them to leave the area but the trio turned on him punching him to the ground and then kicking him in the head.

They left him unconscious.

Magistrates heard that Mr Ridgway’s life was never the same again and statements read to the hearing said that his family believed it led to his death four months later.

The prosecutor said that after the attack Mr Ridgway made a statement in which he could not remember anything after he was kicked.

He suffered two black eyes an ear injury and had numerous cuts to his face and head.

His statement added: “One of them kicked me to the head when I was on the floor.

“It has made me feel I cannot go out alone and I hate my wife and daughter having to see me like this.”

The dead man’s daughter Natalie Lee said: “He lost his confidence and started to talk about security and what happened to him that night.”

She said her father was re-admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on August 28 and remained there for 18 days.

“He believed what happened that day was to blame. It was a brutal attack which put him in state of shock and trama.”

During his police interview one of the 16-year-old said the trio had been out since 7pm.They had been drinking vodka and lager.

The other 16-year –old admitted being “very drunk”.

The two admitted causing £1000 worth of damage to a car belonging to Mr Ridgway’s so –in–law and £350 worth of damage to Mr Ridgways Ford vehicle.

They both admitted assaulting Mr Ridgway causing actual bodily harm. A 15-year old has denied assault.

The prosecutor added ;”The post mortem showed Mr Ridgeway died from pneumonia and therefore the Crown cannot show causation from the attack.

All the defendants come from Lytham.

They will be sentenced at a later date and were warned they face a custodial sentence.