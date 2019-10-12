Fine for anti-fracking protester who threatened fellow campaigner as he interrupted play at Preston's Harris Museum

An anti-fracking campaigner who filmed himself as he disrupted a play he said mocked him has been fined.

Geza David Tarjanyi, 58, walked into a performance at Preston's Harris Museum in May, saying he wanted to "stop the lie".

He was found guilty of a public order offence at Preston Magistrates' Court and ordered to pay £460 after verbally abusing another anti-fracking campaigner.

The court heard Tarjanyi, currently of Boundary Street, Leyland, but formerly from Lytham, was an "isolated, brooding and angry man".

He was arrested at a caravan in Cheshire following the incident on May 22. He said he believed some campaigners were "working against" other protesters at the Preston New Road site, where Cuadrilla has said it will not frack again before its current planning permission expires in November.

The 58-year-old had denied two charges relating to use of threatening behaviour. One was dismissed by the court and he was found guilty of the second following a trial on Friday.

The defendant told the court: "Nobody (was) in any danger."

He said he decided to protest against the play because he wanted to "expose" lies by the Nannas with Banners protest group, and believed he had been "demonised and laughed at" in their play.

Tina Rothery, who the court heard was the target of verbal abuse, described it as a "dangerous and bad situation".

She added: "I really did get quite shaken at that point - it was quite repetitive and the screaming of my name again and again."

Tarjanyi was fined £120 and made to pay a £30 victim surcharge plus £310 court costs.