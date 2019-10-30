Five charged with murder of Blackpool man.

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Blackpool have charged five men

The charges follow an incident in Queen Victoria Road last Saturday in which a man was stabbed in the leg

Officers were called around 11.15am after Kris Kam, 35, was found with several knife wounds to his upper leg.

Mr Kam was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment, but died on Sunday.

Seven people were initially arrested in connection with the investigation.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, five men have now been charged with Mr Kam’s murder:

They are: Kevin Gracia, 25, of Hilltop Avenue, London, Shaquille Cumberbatch, 26, of Montrose Avenue, Edgware, London, Munochismo Eriken, 27, of South Green, London, Christopher Carrington, 25, of no fixed address and Trai Fraser, 18, of no fixed address.

All have been remanded to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

A 31-year-old woman from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and bailed to November 4.

A 28-year-old man from Bradford was arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed to November 1.