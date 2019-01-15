Fleetwood woman accused of biting pensioner and breaking her leg in Cleveleys purse snatch attack

A Fleetwood woman accused of biting a pensioner and breaking her leg has made her first appearance at court.



Linda McIntyre, of Mowbray Drive, Fleetwood, pleaded not guilty after making her first appearance at Blackpool Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, January 14).

The 45-year-old appeared in court following her arrest in Cleveleys town centre on Saturday, January 12, after allegedly mugging a 70-year-old pensioner.

She is alleged to have followed her victim to her car in Victoria Road West before attacking her and snatching her purse.

McIntyre is said to have bitten her victim as she grappled with her, before flinging the pensioner to the ground and breaking her leg.

As the elderly victim lay injured on the ground, McIntyre is accused of snatching the woman's purse and running away.

McIntyre pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on the pensioner and theft.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the trial to take place at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, did not ask for bail for his client.

McIntyre has been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 13 by Blackpool Magistrates.