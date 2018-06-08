Football coach bailed again in text probe

A football coach at AFC Fylde arrested after sending “inappropriate” messages to one of the club’s youth players has been bailed again.

The 25-year-old was suspended by the Wesham-based club and then sacked after allegations he sent inappropriate messages, a club spokesman confirmed.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police, who declined to confirm the coach’s identity, said: “A 25-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of abuse of a position of trust and has been bailed pending further enquiries until April 12.

“To clarify, the allegations relate to inappropriate social media contact between an adult and a 17-year-old.”

He was bailed to April 12 and then re-bailed to June 1.

A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed he has now been bailed to September 13 while the investigation continues.

A spokesman for AFC Fylde said previously: “All students on the club’s Academy course were made aware of the situation and the club continues to provide them and their families with support as required.

The club continues to co-operate with and will fully support the authorities with their ongoing investigations.”