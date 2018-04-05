Fraud warning after bogus officials target pensioner

Police are investigating a suspected fraud after two bogus council bailiffs targeted an elderly woman and tried to find out her bank details.

The incident occurred in Preston but officers are sending out a county-wide warning for people to be alert if they have elderly relatives or neighbours.

The suspects, wearing body armour, told the woman she was in arrears on her council tax.

A police spokesman said: “They managed to charm the victim’s bank account details and card off her, offering to withdraw the arrears and return her card.

“They attempted to use the card to make multiple large withdrawals but fortunately the bank stopped these from going through.

“Never give your bank card or its details to anyone by any means, and never let anyone into you’re home unless you’re certain that they are who they say they are.

“Ask to see ID. Call their office. Still unsure? Call us. If they’re genuine, they’ll understand - if they’re not, they’ll soon disappear.”

You can report fraud online at http://socsi.in/giZdf or see Action Fraud’s “Contact Us” page for telephone details.