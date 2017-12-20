Fraudster from Blackpool hit with a £9k bill

A political activist who used a fake passport to get a job as a care worker – and had a series of bank cards in different names – has been ordered to pay back £9,099 of his ill gotten gains.

Preston Crown Court heard Ohne Kyaing, 49, of Charles Street, Blackpool, was the leader of a student organisation which opposes the military dictatorship in Myanmar, formerly Burma.

The Proceeds of Crime Act hearing was told he applied for a job with Zillian Ltd and the 247 Professional Health as an agency carer.

He provided two different passport numbers during the application process, on June 7 at Blackpool.

The Disclosure and Barring Service launched an investigation and found neither number matched the false name he provided.

When searched in police custody, Kyaing was found in possession of £2,000 in £50 bank notes and a number of bank cards in different names.

In October he was jailed for nine months after admitting fraud and three counts of possessing an identity document with improper use.

A charge of possessing criminal property was ordered to lie on file.

The hearing ruled he had benefited by £50,727.59 from his crimes but only had £9,099 assets. He has 56 days to pay the amount or he faces further time in prison.