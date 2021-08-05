Freckleton dangerous driver banned after 90mph Leyland chase ends in him crashing into gardens

Rogan Jones, 25, of Kirkham Road, Freckleton, ignored requests by police to stop as he travelled from Ulnes Walton Lane onto Southport Road at midnight on September 8 last year.

Preston's Sessions House Court was told two women were left with a repair bill of more than £30,000 after the white Mercedes he was driving crashed through a wall into two cars on a driveway, with the force catapulting him into another vehicle on the driveway next door.

Paul Dockery, prosecuting, said police started following him after believing the car was stolen.

He added: " The officer illuminated his blue lights but the defendant failed to stop, failed to slow down and so a pursuit began.

"It didn't last long because the road bends around to the right and no doubt because of the speed the defendant was unable to manoeuvre the vehicle safely around the corner and it crashed into two homes, demolishing a wall.

"Unsurprisingly there was considerable damage to the neighbour's vehicles."

Jones' DNA was found on an airbag.

The dad admits dangerous driving and having no insurance.

The month after the incident he was prosecuted in a separate case for drug driving.

Defending, Beverley Hackett said he understood the "serious position" he was in, and told the court up until last year he was "very much on the straight and narrow" with a job and family.

Judge Philip Parry imposed 10 months in jail, suspended for a year, with a rehabilitation requirement and five month curfew

and a two year ban and extended retest ban, Judge Philip Parry said: "What you did was to embark on police pursuit along a residential area of Leyland

"Fortunately there were few pedestrians or road users around at this time but this was a residential area you were driving through, at 90mph in a 30pmh and 40mph zone.

"It's not surprising therefore that this came to a terrible end when you were unable to negotiate a bend.

"I've had a look at the photographs of where and how the vehicle came to rest as a result of that terrible collision, and it's a miracle, it seems to me, driving at that speed ... that you didn't in fact crash into the houses themselves.

"You were absolutely stupid in what you were doing."

He was ordered to pay compensation of £1,000 to each victim.