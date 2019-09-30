Fugitive captured in Blackpool is remanded to prison after appearing in court

A fugitive captured in Blackpool will appear in court this morning (September 30).



Hughie Scanlon, 64, of HMP Kirkham, has been charged with absconding from lawful custody following his arrest in Blackpool on Sunday.

Scanlon, who is serving a life sentence for manslaughter, had been wanted by Lancashire Police after going missing from HMP Kirkham on Thursday, September 26.

He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates' Court charged with absconding from prison this morning (Monday, September 30).

Scanlon has been remanded to appear before Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, October 30.