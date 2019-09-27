Fugitive killer is "dangerous", say police, who are "very concerned about risk he poses to public"

A "dangerous" fugitive on the run in Blackpool is a very real "risk to the public", say police.

Hughie Scanlon, 64, who has been described as "dangerous", fled prison yesterday morning (September 26), sparking a county-wide manhunt.

Police said they are "very concerned about the risk he poses to the public, particularly men".

The convicted killer, who was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in March 1997, was seen around 6pm yesterday close to the Cenotaph off the Promenade.

He was approached by a member of the public but made off from the scene.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: "We believe Scanlon to still be in the Blackpool area.

"He was last seen close to the cenotaph and we are very concerned about the risk he poses to the public, particularly men.

"Scanlon is a dangerous individual and should not be approached. I would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to call police immediately.

"I would also encourage Scanlon to do the right thing and come forward."