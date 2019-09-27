Fugitive killer who was jailed for life is spotted on Blackpool Prom amid police manhunt

A fugitive killer who was jailed for life has been spotted in Blackpool after fleeing prison.



Hughie Scanlon, 64, absconded from HMP Kirkham yesterday morning (September 26) sparking a county-wide manhunt.

Police believe escaped prisoner Hughie Scanlon is in Blackpool after he was spotted in Promenade, near Talbot Road yesterday (September 26)

Police immediately issued an appeal to help track down Scanlon, who was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in March 1997 for manslaughter.

Yesterday evening, police received a report that Scanlon had been spotted on the Promenade, near Talbot Road.

Police are urging anyone who sees him to call 999 immediately.

Scanlon, who is known to have links to Lancashire, has a distinctive appearance with burns to the left side of his face and over both legs.

He also has tattoos of his name, "Hughie", and the image of a saint, both on his right forearm. He also has a tattoo of a cross on his left forearm.

He is described as heavy build and around 5ft 9in tall. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

A police spokesman said: "We believe Hughie Scanlon could be in the Blackpool area after a potential sighting on The Promenade, near to Talbot Road.

READ MORE: Police appeal after man convicted of manslaughter absconds from Kirkham prison

If you have any information please call 101 quoting log number 731 of 26 September or email Westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk