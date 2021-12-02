Fylde coast undertaker accused of 'having pictures of sexual abuse of corpses' in court again

Nigel Robinson-Wright, 40, of Chain Lane, Staining, is also accused of trying to arrange the sexual abuse of a toddler girl and having images of himself having sex with a dog.

Robinson-Wright appeared at Preston Crown Court by video link, where a date was fixed for his next hearing on February 4 next year, when he is likely to issue pleas on the charges he faces.

The court also fixed a trial date for May 3, should he issue guilty pleas.

The defendant, who has been involved in the annual Armistice Day parades in Blackpool and local community groups, has been charged with arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, three counts of possessing indecent images of a child, and possessing extreme pornography.