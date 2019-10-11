Fylde DJ who disrupted Preston Harris Museum fringe play by screaming 'liar' at fracking protestor is on trial over threatening behaviour allegations

An entertainer has appeared in court in connection with a disruptive disturbance at a performance staged by anti fracking campaigners during the Lancashire Fringe festival.

The performance of anti fracking group 'Nannas with Banners' at Preston' s Harris Museum on May 22 was interrupted as Geza David Tarjanyi entered the performance area filming them and shouting.

Footage from his own camera played in court shows him turning the camera to himself moments earlier, saying: "Just to let you know this is exactly what we are going to do - to stop the lie. No more pain no more fear."

He then descends from filming their performance on a balcony at the museum and walks into the round stage area shouting: "I've seen enough of this lie, stop the lie.

"This is a lie, You're a liar Tina Rothery."

There was scuffling and shouting as members of the audience apprehended him and he was escorted out of the building.

Tarjanyi, 58, of Boundary Street, Leyland, but formerly from Lytham, denies using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause anti-fracking campaigner Tina Rothery to fear immediate unlawful violence would be used on May 22, and a further charge of using threatening behaviour.

He is on trial at Preston Magistrates' Court.

Prosecuting, Adrian Hollamby said: "The defendant had been filming the performance from a balcony area upstairs.

"He turned the camera or phone towards his own face and made certain comments to camera and then descended the stairs, entered the stage area, and began shouting aggressively, causing a disturbance and interrupting the performance."

Tarjanyi made no comment in a police interview.

Giving evidence, Tina Rothery, who knows the defendant through the anti fracking movement, described it as a "most unexpected and shocking incident" because it was a play in a theatre, rather than being in the context of a protest situation.

She told the court she went to the show with her sister and a friend

She added: "People around me had no idea and people were assuming it was part of the play initially."

She told the court she then recognised Tarjanyi and added: "Then I knew it was quite a dangerous and bad situation.

"I really did get quite shaken at that point - it was quite repetitive and the screaming of my name again and again.

"His hands were still free, to me he wasn't restrained at all - I can't tell that he can't get at me. He looks like he's free to move."

"It was clearly purposefully done and that was too much purpose where it made me think if you're acting with that much intent, well I know I'm not safe.

Ms Rothery's sister, Julie Daniels, told the court he was acting erratically, adding: "He was screaming at everyone they were lying."

Defending, Matthew O'Neill suggested the women did not like the defendant and were exaggerating what had happened.

Another witness, Audrey O'Gara, said she saw a little boy link his arm through his father's when the incident unfolded and spoke of being frightened.

Mr Tarjanyi is due to give evidence this afternoon.

(proceeding)