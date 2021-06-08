Fylde teenagers used fake IDs bought on Snapchat to illegally obtain alcohol

Anti-social behaviour was reported around Lytham Green and the windmill at the weekend

Officers were out on patrol around Lytham Green, the windmill and the surrounding areas at the weekend due to recent reports of anti-social behaviour there.

A spokesman said: "Several youths were stopped by local police patrols during the weekend. It was found that these youths were in possession of fake IDs, which we were informed had been purchsed via an account on Snapchat. We believe that this account is charging £25 to create these IDs, which are then being used in the local shops to buy alcohol.

"We are asking parents to speak with their children with regards to this matter. It is a criminal offence to use false or borrowed ID to buy alcohol. The maximum penalty is a £5,000 fine and 10 years imprisonment. Shops that sell alcohol to underage persons using fake ID's can also recieve large fines and in some cases be shut down.