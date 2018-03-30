Galloping into retirement for police horse Caton

Lancashire police horse Caton is beginning a well-earned retirement.

The 16-year-old bay gelding has moved to a retirement home in Buckinghamshire after spending 12 years on the beat in Lancashire.

Well-liked by Sergeant Adam Person and the team based at Hutton, Caton has been described by officers of Lancashire Constabulary as “bold and fearless”.

He patrolled his first ever football match back in October 2008 at the game between Blackburn and Manchester United.

Throughout his career he has seen duty at many high-profile sports events including Manchester City’s premier league title winning match against QPR and the Super League Grand Final in 2012 between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos as well as the 2012 Olympics and the 2016 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.