How to rob a house: What burglars searched for online as Covid lockdown ended

During a torrid year of lockdowns, the number of burglaries in the UK dropped by 24%, but as the UK opened back up and people returned to their normal lives, new data found that prospective burglars were getting ready to act and jumping online.

Smart home security specialists, SimpliSafe, analysed publicly available Google data and found that search volumes around burglary terms had increased significantly as the nation opened up following 'Freedom Day' in July, with a considerable spike in interest in August for the term “how to break into a house.”

Some search terms saw increases as high as 50% , whilst the likes of “how to break into a window” saw the volume of searches increase by almost a fifth between July and August of this year.

Make sure your house is secure this winter