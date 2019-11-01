Hunt for flasher in Blackpool park

Police are appealing for help to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman walking her dog in Stanley Park.

Officers say the incident happened around 4.40pm on Wednesday in the nature area near to East Park Drive.

On seeing the man, the woman moved out of the way, but he then moved in her direction before walking off inland to the centre of the park.

The man is described as being white, in his late 20s, approximately 5ft 7in tall, of medium build. He had a scarf over his face and was wearing a khaki green coat and jeans.

PC Adam Jackson of Blackpool Police, said: “Incidents of this nature understandably cause a lot of concern.

"I would like to reassure you that we are taking this very seriously and are making a number of enquiries to find the man involved.

“If you were in the park at around the time of the incident and remember seeing a man matching this description, or if you have any information at all, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 993 of 29th October.