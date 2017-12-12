Investigation launched into suspicious car fire in Blackpool

An investigation has been launched into a suspicious car fire in Blackpool, say fire services.
Crews were called out to reports of the fire on Whitegate Drive at around 4am on Tuesday December 12.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "The fire was in the early stages when we arrived to the car which was on a car park.
"We managed to extinguish the fire using a hose reel.
"We are treating the fire as suspicious.
"Nobody was injured."
A joint police and fire investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.