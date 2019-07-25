"It is galling when this happens": St Annes Station trashed by vandals

Vandals have damaged St Annes train station.



In a Tweet, British Transport Police announced that plants had been ripped out and thrown on the platform and on the tracks.

They said litter had been strewn around, and chocolate smeared on the seats.

Tony Ford, the Chairman of the Friends of St Annes Station, discovered the vandalism and reported it to police.

"We want the place to look good," he said, "we paint things, manage the area, cut the grass.

St Annes Station has been vandalised.

"We were there watering plants at 8:30pm, so it has happened after that.

"It is frustrating and really quite galling actually when this happens."

Tomorrow afternoon, Friday July 26, St Annes Station is due to play host to the "Music Train", with performances from local crooner Tony Benedict.

In response to the vandals, British Transport Police said they will be sending patrols to visit the station in the evenings from now on.