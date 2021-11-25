Kirkham Police Station front counter re-opens and more officers drafted in to cover Fylde

The re-opening comes as Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire Andrew Snowden also announces changes to the way the area is policed.

Policing in the area had been operating on a hybrid model, meaning officers acted in both response and neighbourhood roles.

This hybrid model will now be replaced with separate neighbourhood and response teams covering the area in the future.

Reopening of Kirkham front counter

Using the government uplift programme and the Commissioner’s precept, an additional two sergeants and four dedicated neighbourhood officers will be covering the Fylde, which the PCC

says will allow extra capacity for proactive police work.

Mr Snowden said: “It’s fantastic to see these changes come into action and it’s great news for Fylde residents.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden (right) with Chief Insp Chris Barton at Kirkham Police Station

“I pledged to invest in neighbourhood policing and to ensure access to a police front desk for each borough area of Lancashire as part of my campaign to become Police and Crime

Commissioner.

“I am really happy to be able to deliver against the commitments I made when taking up this role.”

Chief Insp Chris Barton added: “The additional officers in Fylde will provide extra capacity for proactive police work, including engagement, problem solving and targeting.

“These extra officers, along with the significant investment in our force control room and the opening of public access at Kirkham Police Station, will allow local residents to access our

services easier and more conveniently.”

There will now be one sergeant, two PCs and six PCSOs dedicated to Kirkham and rural Fylde and one sergeant, two PCs and six PCSOs dedicated to Lytham and St Annes.