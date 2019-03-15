Lancashire mosques to be given extra police protection after gunmen kill 49 worshippers in New Zealand

Police patrols will be ramped up at mosques in Lancashire after terrorists killed at least 49 worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand.



Speaking to the Post, Lancashire Police confirmed that special measures will be taken today to increase patrols and visibility around mosques in Lancashire.

It follows a targeted attack at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in which 49 people were killed at around 1.40pm local time (12.40am GMT).

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said a statement will be released shortly addressing concerns from Muslim communities across the county.

It is not believed that the increased patrols are in response to any specific threat to mosques, communities or individuals in Lancashire.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed that a total of 49 people have been killed and at least 20 others had been seriously injured.

Police in New Zealand have urged all mosques across the country to shut their doors in the wake of the incident.

New Zealand Police earlier said that four people - three men and one woman - were in custody in relation to the attacks.

Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison said one of those arrested was an Australian citizen.