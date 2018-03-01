Lancashire streets ‘safer’ as dozens of knives handed in

More than 100 knives have been handed in to police as part of a Lancashire-wide amnesty.

The week-long event last month saw 106 blades surrendered at stations across the county.

Lancashire Police said 29 of those were handed in on the Fylde coast or at Morecambe.

Among the weapons given up were combat knives, kitchen knives and large blades. They will now de disposed of, the force said.

Although the surrender has finished, knives can still be handed in a police stations across the Fylde coast.

Ch Insp Mark Baines said: “I would still like to appeal to those who are in possession of a knife, that carrying a knife doesn’t offer them protection, and not only is being in possession of a knife in a public place a criminal offence, but that people are also more likely to be stabbed and seriously injured with their own weapon.”

Police and crime commissioner Clive Grunshaw said communities were ‘safer’ thanks to the initiative.