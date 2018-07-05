Large haul of drugs, cash and weapons seized by Blackpool Police after carrying out five simultaneous raids

Blackpool Police has today (Thursday, July 5) seized a large quantity of illegal substances across the south of the town.

Taking to social media, the force explained how Blackpool South Neighbourhood Police, alongside colleagues from Blackpool North, executed five simultaneous warrants across the south of Blackpool.

They were taken under The Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Subsequently a large quantity of drugs, phones, cash and weapons were seized from the five locations.

A police spokesman added that three people have been arrested and are now waiting to be interviewed.

They added that Blackpool Council were also involved and "assisted us all the way in obtaining these warrants and executing them simultaneously".