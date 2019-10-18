Lytham barber Theo 'horrified' by latest knife surrender

Barber Theo Petrocelli says he is ‘horrified’ by the latest knife to be handed in at his Lytham shop under the Barbers Against Blades amnesty campaign

The aim of the campaign, started in Somerset by barber Dave White, is to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime, particularly among young people.

While Fylde has a very small record of knife crime incidents compared to other areas, Theo who runs the Lucky 13 salon in Clifton Walk, feels it is important to do everything he can to keep that figure as low as possible.

READ MORE: Fylde barber aims to head off knife crime as he backs national blade surrender campaign

After the first blades under the amnesty were handed in by a teenager, as we reported last week, Theo admits to being rather shocked, not only by the look of this latest knife but by the fact it came from a family man he estimates to be in his late 20s.

“It came from a gentleman who has a wife and children, so not a youth,” said Theo.

“He had had his haircut the day after the Express article about the campaign appeared and he mentioned he had a knife he carried when walking his dog at night,” said Theo.

“I explained the legality of what he was actually doing and explained he could possibly end up in prison just carrying such an offensive weapon.

“We had a serious talk about life choices and the like and he came back a few days later to surrender the blade.”

More details about the campaign at www.barbersagainstblades.co.uk