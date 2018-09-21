Lytham pensioner, 82, could die in prison after being jailed for 13 years for abusing boys with his partner

A paedophile has been brought to justice more than 40 years after sexually abusing two boys.

Kevin Coleman, 82, of Lions Court, Saltcotes Road, forced the boys to commit acts upon him in the 1970s, Preston Crown Court was told.

Crown Court

He admitted nine charges against the boys, who were aged under 14 at the time but came forward as adults.

Wearing a coat and a set or earphones, he clutched a walking cane as Judge Sara Dodd jailed him for 13 years.

She said: "They have been haunted by what you did throughout their lives. Your convictions will not bring their suffering to an end."

In one case Coleman incited one of his victims to perform sexual activity with his male partner Leslie Whittle - but Whittle passed away in January 2017 before the charges were brought.

His death is said to have been the catalyst for the complainants coming forward against the pensioner, who suffers multiple lung conditions and heart failure.

The abuse was reported to police in 2017 and an investigation was carried out by members of Operation Fervent, Lancashire Constabulary’s team which investigates historic sexual abuse cases.

Coleman denied the offences but was found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault and two of indecency with a child under 13 at a time the the first boy was aged eight to 11, and the second was 11 to 12.

Coleman was recently hospitalised after attempting to take his own life.

Prosecuting, Richard Haworth said the abuse had taken place in Coleman's flat and in a caravan in Heysham, near Lancaster, and in Blackburn.

Defending, Janet Ironfield said the pensioner had health issues and had led a 'perfectly respectable' work history and and had served a period of national service

She said the prospect of custody was an "immense shock to him".

Judge Sara Dodd called his behaviour "deplorable" and said she was satisfied he had groomed one of the boys.

She added: " You have been convicted, quite rightly on my judgement of nine offences reflecting your sexual abuse of two boys 40 years ago.

"The main consideration for the court is the seriousness of the offences and the harm caused.

"Your partner Leslie Whittle is now dead but I'm satisfied on many occasions he was party to that abuse.

"There is in my judgement a significant breach of trust.

"I am satisfied the harm done was severe."

The court heard one of the victims said he had suffered depression throughout his life and had drank from an early age.

He still needs to lock the door of his bathroom despite being alone.

Coleman must sign the Sex Offender's Register for life.

After the case Investigating Officer Simon Morris said: “Kevin Coleman abused these two young boys over a number of years and robbed them of their childhood to satisfy his own depraved sexual desires.

“This conviction is justice for the two victims. They have shown great bravery in coming forward and facing their abuser through the court process. They have behaved with dignity throughout this investigation and without their support this prosecution simply would not have been possible.

“Coleman will now spend the rest of his life in prison, justice for his terrible crimes.

“Lancashire Constabulary remains committed to investigating allegations of this nature, no matter how historic, and no matter what the role, position and status of the alleged offender, and we would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to come forward safe in the knowledge that they will be treated sensitively and professionally.”