Lytham's Christine Smith has been missing for 24 hours

Christine Smith, from Lytham, was last seen yesterday.



The 52 year old left her home in the Cleveland Road area of Lytham at 10:30am yesterday, and is thought to have been headed to the Costa Coffee on Park Road.

Christine Smith has been missing since yesterday morning.

She is 5'5", and was wearing a sky blue coat with black trousers and a beige coloured handbag.

Police appealed for the public to help find Christine, and attached a photo of her.

They advised readers that her hair is still short, but darker than in the photograph.

Anyone with any information can call police on 101 and quote incident log LC-20190812-1607.