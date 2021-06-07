Lytham schoolgirl, 15, still missing after 3 days

Police are looking for Katie Aitchison, who was last seen in Blackpool town centre at around 11am on Friday (June 4).

She was reported to police as missing when she failed to return home that day.

Katie is described as a white, 5'4", slim build, with long black curly hair. She was last seen wearing white and grey gym leggings, a black tube top, a dark blue scarf and beige trainers.

She had also been carrying a large black shoulder handbag.

For immediate sightings, police are asking the public to call 999.

Any information on her whereabouts can be reported to police on 101 quoting log number LC-20210604-1842.

