Man charged by detectives investigating burglary and vehicle offences in St Annes

Police launched an investigation after receiving reports of alleged offences in the Riley Avenue and Cartmell Road areas overnight on November 23.

A local man was arrested in connection with the investigation last week, detectives said.

Tyler McPherson, 25, of St Andrews Road South, St Annes, was charged with burglary, attempted burglary, theft from a vehicle and four vehicle interference offences following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service,

He was due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Friday (December 10).

