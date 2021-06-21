Man hit with weapon in '20-man brawl' at funeral wake in Staining

The Plough Inn, where the incident took place

Police, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to the incident outside The Plough Inn, Chain Lane, at around 4.30pm yesterday.

The man suffered a 'significant head injury' and was taken to hospital, the North West Ambulance Service said.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

The fight broke out following the funeral of Staining woman Sandra Pounder, the wife of former Fylde councillor Albert Pounder, at Lytham Crematorium that day.

Mr Pounder said it was 'a family incident' and would be addressed by the police, who had CCTV footage.

One witness, who did not want to be named, said: "Someone got hit over the head with a hammer... (There has) been a funeral wake on at the pub and that’s resulted in a huge - maybe 20-man - brawl. One of the guys then went to his van, got a hammer and belted another bloke."

The NWAS said: "Two ambulances, a helicopter medical crew and two response vehicles attended a police incident outside the Plough Inn following a 999 call at 4.33pm yesterday. We have taken man to hospital by road with a significant head injury."

