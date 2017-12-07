Man on sex video charge

A man has been charged with sex crimes after an explicit video of two children was shared online.

READ MORE: Poulton school warning as ‘highly sexual’ video of children is shared



Daniel Norton, from Cheadle, in Stockport, has been charged with three counts of inciting a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity, as well as three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and one count of distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

Parents of children at Hodgson Academy, Poulton, were alerted to the ‘extremely inappropriate video of a highly sexual nature’ that had been received by some of the school’s students via Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.

An email of warning was sent by deputy principal Iain Siddall.

Norton appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court yesterday.