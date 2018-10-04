Man told police he was dealing cannabis

A man stopped by police in Freckleton admitted to officers he was a drug dealer.

Joshua Patterson, 21, of Tudor Drive, Freckleton, pleaded guilty to possessing 25.31 grams of cannabis with intent to supply the drug.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police became aware of suspicious behaviour in the village on December 9 last year, and stopped Patterson.

Patterson smelt of cannabis and he produced a jar containing the drug from his pocket.

Patterson then confessed he had got more cannabis on him in snap bags and he was going to sell it. Texts and messages on Patterson’s phone indicated he had previously supplied cannabis to customers. Robert Castle, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions and suffered from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, had confessed to police he intended selling cannabis.

Patterson was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on October 31 by Blackpool magistrates.