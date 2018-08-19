Mercedes has tyres popped by police and 'grinds to a halt' during 140mph motorway chase

A high-speed motorway chase ended when police used a stinger to pop a suspect vehicle's car.

Officers began pursuing the Mercedes on the M61 after saying it was "reported by numerous people driving badly earlier in Lytham," according to a tweet at 1.50am today by the county's roads policing unit.

"After using the hard shoulder, the vehicle was stung at almost 140mph before grinding to a halt," the force added.

"All occupants arrested."

No more information was given, including how many people were held and what for.