Missing St Annes man found safe after public appeal to bring him home

A 50-year-old man who was reported missing from his home in St Annes has been found safe.



Officers have confirmed that Jonathan Cudworth, from St Andrews Road South, was located this morning at around 9.45am.

Missing man Jonathan Cudworth was found safe this morning (Wednesday, March 6).

Police had become increasingly concerned for Jonathan's welfare after he disappeared for 24 hours after failing to return to his home yesterday (Tuesday, March 5).

Sgt Dan Whittaker has thanked readers for helping share the appeal.

