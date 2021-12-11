Mum threatened to castrate teenager during half hour torture session in Blackpool

Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Youth Court told the 17-year-old:”You sought parenting advice and it ended as a very,very serious incident.”

“You went to your own mum and this is what she came up with.You were influenced by her and the plan was concocted by her.”

The boys’ mother is currently serving a 26 month jail term for assaulting and falsely imprisoning the 15-year-old named by her son.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Her son admitted assaulting the 15-year-old causing him actual bodily harm.He was given a 10 month referral order which ends when he is 18.

He must pay his victim £240 compensation. He was also given a two and half year restraining order forbidding him from having any contact with the 15-year-old and an order last the same time which bans him from entering Blackpool’s Claremont area.

Carl Gaffney,prosecuting, said the youth and his mother devised a plan to get the 15-year-old they had been told had assaulted the girl in their grasp.

They used a false Snapchat identity to lure the boy into thinking he was going to meet an old mate. But it was a trap the court heard.

There was a 30 minute confrontation between the two sides during which the mother smashed a bottle of vodka over the victim’s head.

The victim was kicked in the faced and stamped on the head by the son.

Then the mother threatened to tear the victim’s genitals off with pliers and pull out his fingernails.