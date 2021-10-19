Operation Hunter: These are 5 of the most wanted people in Lancashire

Nine people were wanted as part of Operation Hunter - a scheme launched by Lancashire Police in July to snare the county's criminals who try to evade capture.

Four men have since been arrested following an appeal on October 6:

- Joel Ludlum, 26, of Kime Street, Burnley was arrested on October 15 and recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence for burglary.

- Adam Hulme, 30, from Longridge handed himself in on October 11 after he failed to appear at Preston Magistrates Court in July.

- Reece Murgatroyd, 22, of no fixed address, was wanted on prison recall and on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

He was arrested at an address in Padiham on October 10 on suspicion of dangerous driving, Section 18 Assault, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

- A 35-year-old man was also arrested in connection with an investigation of harassment and stalking in Morecambe.

The man has since been released with no further action at this time following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information about the four people below.

If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting log number 0526 of October 6.

1. Andrew Durnion Wanted on recall to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence for robbery. Durnion, 32, of Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool has been wanted since September 2nd after breaching the terms of his licence. The public are advised that he is not to be approached as is known to be violent, but instead contact police with his location and a description of his clothing. Durnion is described as 6ft 2in tall of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

2. Samuel Madine Wanted in connection with a serious assault in Blackpool. Madine, 33, of Dickson Road, has been wanted since July following the assault. He is described as 5ft 11in tall of stocky build with short dark brown hair and blue eyes. As well as Blackpool Madine has links to Bispham and Fleetwood. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

3. Anthony Eastham Wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Eastham, 29, of Thurnham Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, has been wanted since last week and the public are urged not to approach him, but instead contact us with his location and a description of clothing. He is described as 5ft 5in tall of thin build, with cropped dark brown hair and usually clean shaven. Eastham has links to Bamber Bridge and Preston city centre. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or 01772 209940 or email [email protected]k or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

4. Simon Long Wanted in connection with assault in Preston. Long, 41, has been wanted following the incident on September 30 in the Bamber Bridge area. Long, from Southport, is described as 5ft 6in of medium build with light brown hair and a ginger coloured beard. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected] or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales