Operation Hunter: These are three of the most wanted people in Lancashire

Nine people were wanted as part of Operation Hunter - a scheme launched by Lancashire Police in July to snare the county's criminals who try to evade capture.

Six men have since been arrested following an appeal on October 6:

- Joel Ludlum, 26, of Kime Street, Burnley was arrested on October 15 and recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence for burglary.

- Adam Hulme, 30, from Longridge handed himself in on October 11 after he failed to appear at Preston Magistrates Court in July.

- Reece Murgatroyd, 22, of no fixed address, was wanted on prison recall and on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

He was arrested at an address in Padiham on October 10 on suspicion of dangerous driving, Section 18 Assault, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

- A 35-year-old man was also arrested in connection with an investigation of harassment and stalking in Morecambe.

The man has since been released with no further action at this time following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.#

- Andrew Durnion, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested on recall to prison.

- Simon Long, 41, from Southport was wanted in connection with an assault in Bamber Bridge in September.

He was arrested and charged with criminal damage on November 4 and remanded in custody.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information about the remaining three people below.

If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting log number 0526 of October 6.

1. Anthony Eastham Wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Eastham, 29, of Thurnham Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, has been wanted since last week and the public are urged not to approach him, but instead contact us with his location and a description of clothing. He is described as 5ft 5in tall of thin build, with cropped dark brown hair and usually clean shaven. Eastham has links to Bamber Bridge and Preston city centre. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or 01772 209940 or email [email protected] or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

2. Leigh Riley Wanted in connection with an assault and criminal damage. Riley, who also uses the surname Orriss, has been wanted since September 26th following the incident which happened at an address in Preston. The 46-year-old, formerly of Sefton Road, Morecambe, is described as 5ft 8in tall with blue eyes and short brown hair. Riley has links to Morecambe and Lancaster. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

