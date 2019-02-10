Police and coastguard called to 'vulnerable man' in the sea at Blackpool North Pier

Lancashire Police and coastguard officials have been called to help a man in the sea off the Blackpool promenade.

Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs) from HM Coastguard Lytham and Blackpool received the call just after 9.10am.

The man, described as vulnerable by coastguard officials, was in the sea next to Blackpool North Pier with water up to his waist.

After arriving on the scene, he was coached ashore by Blackpool Council's Beach Patrol, CROs from HM Coastguard Fleetwood and HM Coastguard Lytham and Blackpool.

A spokesman from HM Coastguard Lytham and Blackpool said that the man was then handed over to North West Ambulance Service paramedics who transported him to Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.