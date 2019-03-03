Police appeal over Elsie, 85, who is missing from home

Police have issued an appeal after an 85-year-old woman went missing from her home.

Elsie Nutter, 85, has gone missing from her home in Moor Lane, Padiham, and police are concerned about her welfare.

She has links with Preston, Lytham and Wigan, we well as Burnley and Nelson and may have travelled by public transport in particular by bus.

She is described as white, 5ft tall, slim to medium build with long straight grey hair. She was last seen wearing a lilac top and cardigan, long purple skirt and green sandals.

If you have seen her or know her current whereabouts could you contact Lancashire Police on 101 and quote log number 0599/3rd March.