Police are searching for 'wanted' man David Gordon from St Annes

Lancashire Police are searching for wanted 52-year-old David Gordon.

Gordon, who is Irish and from St Annes Road East, is wanted by police in connection with offences of fraud and possession of indecent images from February 2015.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of heavy build with receding grey hair.

It is believed he has links to the Antrim area in Northern Ireland.

Det Con Lee Kelly, of Blackpool CID, said: “David Gordon is wanted in connection with offences of fraud and possessing indecent images.

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

“Furthermore, if Gordon sees this appeal, I would urge him to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604112 quoting crime reference WA1501448.