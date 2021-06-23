Police boss pledges to support Fylde officers
Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, has met with officers in Kirkham to talk about the issues they are dealing with and how he can support policing in the area.
Mr Snowden was taken on a tour of the station and met members of the local policing team.
He discussed with Fylde and Wyre chief inspector Sally Riley and Fylde inspector Mick Jones his key priorities as commissioner, including ensuring small towns receive the same quality of
service as more urban areas and how he can support officers in dealing with the issues that matter most to people, such as anti-social behaviour, road safety and re-offending.
He said: “It is great to be able to come to Kirkham and understand more about policing in the area.”