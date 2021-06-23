Police boss pledges to support Fylde officers

Fylde Inspector Mick Jones, Andrew Snowden, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, and Fylde and Wyre Chief Inspector Sally Riley

Mr Snowden was taken on a tour of the station and met members of the local policing team.

He discussed with Fylde and Wyre chief inspector Sally Riley and Fylde inspector Mick Jones his key priorities as commissioner, including ensuring small towns receive the same quality of

service as more urban areas and how he can support officers in dealing with the issues that matter most to people, such as anti-social behaviour, road safety and re-offending.