Police crackdown on ‘pop-up’ brothels

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw has hailed a county-wide crackdown on human trafficking.

The week-long campaign targeted so-called ‘pop-up brothels’ linked to sex websites.

As a result, Operation Aident targeted properties throughout the county.

Crime commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “Tackling modern slavery and human trafficking is a key priority for us in Lancashire, and this week of action is another sign of the work being done to help those being exploited and bring offenders to justice.

“I am proud that the resources I have put into this fight places us at the forefront of anti-trafficking work, making our communities safer, with the action taking place this week also highlighting the need for agencies and organisations across the county to work in partnership.

“By working together, sharing information with the authorities and supporting victims we can tackle this serious and often hidden crime.”

Call the modern slavery helpline on 08000 121 700