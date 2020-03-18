Police divers search River Ribble for missing 23-year-old

An underwater search has been launched on the River Ribble after a 23-year-old man went missing near Preston Docks.



Police are searching for Siddharth Murkumbi who disappeared on Sunday evening (March 15).

Siddharth Murkumbi, 23, was last heard from at around 8.30pm on Sunday, March 15 and may have travelled to the docks area of the city

The North West Police Underwater Search and Marine Unit had been called out to help search the river yesterday, but reported no findings.

Police divers resumed their search this morning, launching boats from the estuary at Seafield Road, near The Lowther Pavilion, in Lytham.

The search will cover 8 miles of the River Ribble, from the estuary to Preston Docks.

Police said Siddharth has link to the Preston area and is described as Asian, of stocky build with blonde hair and a beard.

The force said it is very concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who might have seen him to come forward.

PC Iann Skillander, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are worried about Siddharth’s disappearance and would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

"Furthermore I would ask Siddharth, if he sees this appeal, to come forward and let us know he is OK."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1362 of March 15.