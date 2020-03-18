Police divers search River Ribble for missing persons

An underwater search has been launched after two people reportedly went missing along the River Ribble.

The North West Police Underwater Search and Marine Unit had been called out after the pair were reported missing at around 10pm on Sunday (March 15).

This morning, police boats could be seen entering the estuary at Seafield Road, near The Lowther Pavilion, in Lytham.

Police divers at the scene said the search will cover 8 miles of the River Ribble, from the estuary to Preston Docks.

Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.