Police find missing Lytham woman 'safe and well'

A 29-year-old woman who was reported missing from the 'Lytham St Annes area' last week has been found.

Natalie Underhill was reported missing after disappearing from her home on Thursday, January 10.

Police previously said the matter was being treated urgently and her family had been "extremely concerned for her welfare".

But this morning (Monday, January 14), police confirmed that Natalie had been found 'safe and well'.

A police spokesman said: "We're pleased to be able to let you know that 29-year-old Natalie Underhill, who was missing from the Lytham St Annes area, has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."